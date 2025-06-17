The 12 nations competing in the men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics, including the United States, released their initial six-player lists of participants on Monday.

Most of the preliminary rosters are stuffed with NHL players. One exception is Italy, which booked its spot in the Games as the host nation. Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are the host cities.

This will be the first appearance of NHL players in the Olympics since they were held in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.