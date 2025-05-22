Lindsey Vonn, who is making a bid to get back to the Olympics at age 40, said Wednesday that her body felt better than it did seven years earlier when she last competed at the Winter Games.

Vonn said a partial knee replacement last year helped her overall fitness and enabled her to seek a spot on the U.S. ski team for the Milano Cortina Olympics in February 2026.

"My body feels amazing," Vonn said at an event hosted by U.S. Olympic broadcaster NBCUniversal.