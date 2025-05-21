National Football League teams voted in favor of a resolution allowing their players to compete in flag football at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, the NFL said on Tuesday.
The league itself had long been on board with players competing in the Games, while multiple athletes — including two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes — said they wanted to play.
The plan cleared a key hurdle on Tuesday, as team owners gave their blessing at a league meeting in Minnesota.
