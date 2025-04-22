American gymnast Simone Biles, voted Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus World Sport Awards ceremony in Madrid, said she remained uncertain about whether she would compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 28-year-old, a seven-time Olympic champion, won three gold medals in Paris last year, making a thrilling return to the Olympic stage after a long mental-health break.

"I'm really enjoying my time off before I decide if I want to go back to the gym and compete," she said at Monday's ceremony.