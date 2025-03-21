Kirsty Coventry became the first woman and first African to be elected president of the International Olympic Committee on Thursday, saying it was an "extraordinary moment."

The 41-year-old two-time Olympic swimming champion from Zimbabwe is also the youngest person to hold the most powerful position in sports governance.

"It is a really powerful signal we are truly global and evolved into an organization open to diversity," said Coventry, who paid tribute to her supporter Anita DeFrantz, the first woman to run for the post of IOC supremo.