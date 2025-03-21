The International Olympic Committee's newly-elected president Kirsty Coventry wants to sit down with United States President Donald Trump to make sure the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics are successful, she said on Thursday.

"President Trump is a huge supporter of sport," Coventry said in an interview following her election victory on Thursday. "There's never been a sitting president that has attended the Super Bowl.

"He was the president at the time when LA was awarded the Games (in 2017). I truly believe that he wants the LA 28 Games to be a huge success."