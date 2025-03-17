The race to succeed Thomas Bach as president of the International Olympic Committee is nearing the finish line with Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry widely seen to be clear of the remaining quartet.

Any of those three would be an historic winner in the election in Greece on Thursday.

Samaranch would emulate his father of the same name and become the first father and son to be crowned president, Coe would be the first Briton and Zimbabwean Coventry the youngest at 41, as well as both the first woman and African.