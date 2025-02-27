International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will resign as a member of the Olympic body after handing the reins to his presidential successor in June, the IOC said Wednesday.

Bach, an Olympic fencing gold medalist in 1976, will step down from his post this summer after 12 years in charge. On June 23, he will officially be succeeded by the new president, who will be elected on March 20.

"The IOC Executive Board today agreed to accept the resignation of IOC President Thomas Bach as an IOC Member, effective after 23 June 2025," it said in a statement.

The 71-year-old, who joined the IOC in 1991, could have remained a member until the age of 80.

There are seven candidates running to succeed Bach.

They include World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, multiple Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry, who is Zimbabwe's sports minister, as well as Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch, son of the late former IOC president, international cycling chief David Lappartient, Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, International Gymnastics Federation head Morinari Watanabe and Olympic newcomer and multimillionaire Johan Eliasch, who heads the International Ski Federation, complete the candidates' lineup.