Morinari Watanabe, president of the International Gymnastics Federation and a member of the International Olympic Committee, is running for the IOC presidency, the committee said Monday.

Watanabe, 65, is one of the seven candidates announced by the IOC to succeed Thomas Bach as president of the committee.

The IOC will hold a presidential election in March 2025 in ancient Olympia, Greece, as Bach's current term expires in June that year.