About 30.6 million people on average watched the Paris Olympics on Comcast’s U.S. media outlets each day, an 82% increase from the Tokyo Olympics.

The number includes the NBC broadcast network, cable channels such as USA and the Peacock streaming service, NBC Sports said in a release on Monday. Sunday’s closing ceremony attracted a U.S. audience of 20.8 million, more than double Tokyo’s.

Comcast used the event as a showcase for Peacock, which trails rivals such as Netflix, Disney+ and Max in total subscribers. The service allowed viewers to stream all 329 medal events on demand, after their initial airing. Gold Zone, a daily program that bounced around between live events, drew praise from many viewers.