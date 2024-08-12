France bid adieu to the 2024 Paris Olympics with a showy spectacle featuring performers who looked straight out of science fiction, a representation of the goddess Nike, a pianist playing while suspended in midair and actor Tom Cruise descending from the roof of the Stade de France in a resplendent sendoff that was meant to celebrate the rebirth of the Olympic Games.

Despite all that, the closing ceremony was a much more traditional affair than the unprecedented opening ceremony on July 26 that saw the athletes float down the River Seine on boats and Celine Dion sing from the Eiffel Tower.

The Olympians who remained in Paris for the finale merely walked into the iconic venue on Sunday waving flags, taking videos with their smartphones and soaking up the festive atmosphere.