Canadian B-boy Phil Wizard won the inaugural Olympic men's breaking gold in Paris on Saturday, and said he hoped it "opens doors to people" involved in the high-energy dance sport.

Phil Wizard, whose real name is Philip Kim, beat French B-boy Dany Dann in the final amid the opulent grandeur of the Place de la Concorde, with B-boy Victor of the U.S. taking bronze. Shigekix, one of Japan's flag bearers during the opening ceremony, finished fourth.

Breaking is making its first and possibly last appearance at the Olympics, having been left off the program for Los Angeles in 2028.