Paris Olympics boxing champion Imane Khelif, the Algerian at the center of a gender eligibility row, has filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment, her lawyer said Saturday.

"The boxer Imane Khelif has decided to begin a new fight, a fight for justice, dignity and honour," Nabil Boudi said in a statement, saying Khelif had filed the complaint for "aggravated online harassment ... to Paris prosecutors."

He added: "The investigation will determine who was behind this misogynist, racist and sexist campaign, but will also have to concern itself with those who fed the online lynching."