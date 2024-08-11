China extended its dominance in table tennis by winning the Olympic women's team event on Saturday, achieving a gold medal sweep for the country in the sport in Paris after the disappointment of dropping one event in Tokyo.

China has now won 37 of the 42 golds since table tennis debuted at the Summer Olympics in 1988.

In a repeat of the team event final three years ago in Tokyo, China faced Japan once again and triumphed 3-0, this time overcoming greater resistance and showcasing its comeback prowess in key moments.