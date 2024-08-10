Powerhouse Japan claimed two of Friday's three freestyle wrestling gold medals at the Paris Olympics through Rei Higuchi and Tsugumi Sakurai to maintain their dominance on the mat at the Champ de Mars Arena.

Bulgaria's Magomed Ramazanov won the men's 86-kg gold against an injured Hassan Yazdani of Iran, who settled for silver.

Higuchi won the 57-kg freestyle gold with a 4-2 win against American Spencer Lee to banish memories of missing the home Olympics in Tokyo three years ago after he was found to be overweight in a qualifying tournament.