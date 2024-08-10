Japanese B-girl Ami made history at the Paris Olympics by winning the first-ever gold medal in breaking at La Concorde on Friday.

Using power moves like windmills, stylish freezes and plenty of flair, Ami, whose real name is Ami Yuasa, swept to a 3-0 victory over Lithuanian B-girl Nicka, the reigning world champion.

Ami won all three of her battles during the round-robin stage to qualify for the quarterfinals.

She defeated local favorite Syssy (Sya Dembele) 3-0 to advance to the semifinals and survived an exciting battle against India (India Sardjoe) from the Netherlands to reach the first-ever Olympic final with a 2-1 victory.

After becoming the first female winner at the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2018, Ami is now the first Olympic champion in the sport.

Chinese B-girl 671 (Liu Qingyi) earned the first medal awarded in the sport with a 2-1 win over India in the battle for the bronze medal before the final.