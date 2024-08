France basketball star Victor Wembanyama said Saturday's Olympic final in Paris represents a "once-in-a-lifetime" chance to win gold at home.

The hosts returned to the final for the second straight Olympics after defeating Germany 73-69 on Thursday, and will take on the United States for the title.

France has never won gold — settling for silver on three occasions in 1948, 2000 and at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.