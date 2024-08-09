American Noah Lyles said that his Paris Games are over, hours after he needed medical attention following his shock third-place finish in the 200-meter sprint. It was later revealed he tested positive for COIVD-19.

Lyles tested positive on Tuesday, officials said, two days after he won the 100-meter final, and appeared to be in physical distress after Thursday's final in the longer sprint.

"I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics. It is not the Olympics I dreamed of but it has left me with so much joy in my heart," he wrote on Instagram.

Lyles leaves Paris as an Olympic champion, but the abrupt end to his campaign was almost certainly a bitter pill to swallow, as he had set the ambitious goal of winning four golds in Paris, in the 100, 200, 4x100-meter relay and the 4x400-meter relay.

It also marked the three-time world champion's first defeat in a 200-meter final in three years.

The star of the Netflix docuseries "Sprint" congratulated gold medalist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and compatriot Kenny Bednarek, who finished second in the 200, and thanked his fans for the messages of support.

"I hope everyone enjoyed the show," Lyles wrote. "Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn't you?"