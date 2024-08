Cindy Ngamba won the first-ever medal for the Refugee Olympic Team on Thursday, settling for bronze in women's boxing.

Ngamba, who was born in Cameroon but sought safe haven in Britain at age 11, was beaten by Panama's seventh seed Atheyna Bylon by split decision in the semifinals of the women's 75-kg category.

That denied her a place in Saturday's final, but boxing hands out bronze medals for losing semifinalists.