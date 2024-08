Under clear blue skies in Marseille, France, Japanese sailing duo Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka exploded with joy as they clinched a silver medal in the high-pressure mixed dinghy medal race — equaling Japan’s best-ever result in sailing.

Okada let out a scream, pumping his fists, while Yoshioka flung her arms up in the air in triumph.

At the start, the Japanese team took a bold move by heading left, opposite to the leading Austrian and Spanish teams. But Okada, who was at the helm, had a hunch.