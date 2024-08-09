Akari Fujinami, the 20-year-old wrestling juggernaut who clinched the gold medal in the women’s 53-kg freestyle event Thursday, owes much of her success to the relentless training she underwent with her father, Toshikazu.

Fujinami, who entered the Games with a 130-0 record, achieved her long-awaited victory in the Olympics at the Paris Games after overcoming an injury she suffered in March.

"I don't pay too much attention to my record," Fujinami said after winning gold, according to Reuters. "I just want to become stronger.