Japanese wrestling juggernaut Akari Fujinami extended her outrageous winning streak to claim the Olympic women's 53-kg freestyle gold at Champ de Mars Arena in Paris on Thursday.

The 20-year-old arrived in Paris with a 130-0 record and capped her campaign with ridiculous ease, winning the gold medal contest against Ecuador's Lucia Yepez Guzman by technical superiority.

In a totally lop-sided contest, Fujinami raced to 10 points while her opponent could not score any and the euphoric Japanese leapt into the lap of her father, also her coach, in her animated celebration.