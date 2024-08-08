Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting called it "a tough journey" after winning again Wednesday at the Paris Olympics to ensure that the two boxers at the center of a major gender controversy are into their respective finals.

A day after Algeria's Imane Khelif reached the 66-kg women's gold-medal match, Lin claimed a unanimous points decision victory over Esra Yildiz Kahraman at 57 kg in her semifinal.

After the decision came through, the Turk made an X sign with her fingers to the crowd, just like another of Lin's beaten opponents had in a previous bout. Kahraman declined to say afterwards what it meant.