One hundred grams, roughly the weight of a small banana, three slices of bread, a deck of cards.

That amount is usually insignificant, but is hugely consequential in sports with weight classes. This small but prohibited excess during a weigh-in Wednesday morning kept wrestler Vinesh Phogat from a chance to become the first woman from India, the world’s most populous nation, to win an Olympic gold medal in any event.

"It’s very shocking,” Virender Singh, Phogat’s coach, said in a brief interview, adding, "If she got the gold medal, it would have been a turning point for Indian sports.”