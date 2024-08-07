Two health experts on Tuesday called for Olympic organizers to cut ties with Coca-Cola, saying the current big money sponsorship deal allows the U.S. company to "sportswash" unhealthy sugary drinks.

Events at the Paris Games have been lined with advertising for the ubiquitous fizzy drinks of Coca-Cola, which has been sponsoring the Olympics since 1928.

But these sugary drinks "offer little or no nutritional value" and promoting such unhealthy products has no place in sports, according to Trish Cotter and Sandra Mullin of global health group Vital Strategies.