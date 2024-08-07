Japan's Kenichiro Fumita won gold in the men's Greco-Roman 60-kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, defeating China's Cao Liguo to become the first Japanese Olympic champion in the discipline since 1984.

Fumita’s gold medal came three years after he ended up with silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Back then, Fumita was focused on winning the match with aggressive throws, a strength of his, but for the Paris Olympics, he mixed offensive and defensive moves to clinch gold.

The grappler’s path to Olympic gold began in the wake of his silver-medal performance at his home Games.