Brazil reached the Olympic women's soccer final by claiming a stunning 4-2 win over world champion Spain in Marseille on Tuesday and will face the United States for the gold medal.

Playing its sixth Olympic semi, Brazil capitalized on a number of Spanish defensive mistakes to reach Saturday's final in Paris, where the team will seek a maiden title against the U.S., a four-time Olympic champion.

Brazil prevailed despite being without captain and all-time leading goalscorer Marta, who received a two-match ban after a red card in a 2-0 loss to Spain in the team's final group stage game.