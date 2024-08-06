Novak Djokovic on his knees sobbing tears of joy into the red Roland Garros clay after finally winning a gold medal will be the defining image of a magnificent Olympic tennis event.

The 37-year-old's win over Carlos Alcaraz was one of the best Olympic matches since the sport returned to the fold in 1988 and will be prominent in the Paris 2024 highlights reel.

It was a story for the ages, with a man investing every last drop of sweat to achieve a career Golden Slam and one that surely renders arguments about tennis' place in the Games redundant.