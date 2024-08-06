After playing second fiddle to American superstar Simone Biles for the past week, Brazil's Rebeca Andrade finally got her moment of glory, clinching the last gymnastics gold medal at the Paris Games on Monday to carve out a place in history.

The moment the 25-year-old stepped on to the medals podium and raised her arms in triumph said it all: Biles and her United States teammate Jordan Chiles bowed in sync to the newly crowned floor exercise queen.

"It was very adorable of them," Andrade said, flashing a smile as reporters asked about that photogenic moment, which quickly went viral on social media.