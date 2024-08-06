Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice as host France came from behind to beat Egypt 3-1 after extra time on Monday and set up an Olympic men's soccer final showdown with Spain, which edged Morocco 2-1.

Thierry Henry's France looked to be heading for defeat in its semifinal in Lyon after Mahmoud Saber put Egypt ahead against the run of play just after the hour mark.

But Crystal Palace striker Mateta leveled late in the match to force extra time, in which he headed France in front after Egypt's Omar Fayed was sent off.