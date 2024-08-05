Bobby Finke prevented a shock gold medal wipeout for the U.S. men with his win in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Paris Olympic pool on Sunday, but alarm bells will still be going off at USA Swimming headquarters ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

From Michael Phelps to Johnny Weissmuller, the U.S. has rolled out Olympic champions like a gold medal assembly line.

But that production slowed at La Defense Arena, where Finke needed a world record to fend off Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri to come out on top in the final individual event on the program.