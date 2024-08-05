People across Taiwan on Sunday celebrated their men's doubles badminton gold medal victory over Chinese opponents that sparked scenes of jubilation while also exposing deeper geopolitical divides between the two sides.

Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Yang of Taiwan, the reigning champions from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, won a three-game thriller against China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang.

In cities across Taiwan, from Wang's home in Taipei to southern Kaohsiung, and Lee's hometown on the island of Kinmen just off the coast of China, public screens were set up that lured thousands of fans.