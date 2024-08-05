Scottie Scheffler said he felt "proud to be an American" after a dramatic triumph in the final round of the men's golf event to win Olympic gold on Sunday. Great Britain's Tommy Fleetwood took silver while former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama earned bronze for Japan.

The world No. 1 was four shots off the lead heading into the last day, but fired a course record-equaling 9-under-par 62 to clinch the title by a single stroke.

Scheffler followed in the footsteps of compatriot Xander Schauffele, who fell away after starting Sunday tied for the lead, by winning the gold medal.