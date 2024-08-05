Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama won the bronze on Sunday in the Paris Olympics, avenging a narrow miss three years ago in Tokyo and securing the country’s first medal in men’s golf.

"I aimed for the gold, but I'm extremely happy to have won this one after struggling at the Tokyo Olympics and not being able to get a medal," Matsuyama, 32, said, shedding his usual intense demeanor to express his genuine joy.

Matsuyama's perseverance paid off during a challenging third round, positioning him within reach of the gold on the final day. He started strong, securing his first birdie on the par-3 second hole after he placed his first shot around 1 meter from the hole.