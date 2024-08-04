It was Olympic heartbreak once again for Japan’s women’s soccer team on Saturday in Paris, as Nadeshiko Japan was ousted at the quarterfinal stage at a third consecutive major tournament.

Futoshi Ikeda's side fell 1-0 in extra time to a rejuvenated U.S. squad after Japan lost in the last eight at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and at the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

The decisive moment came late in the first period of extra time as Trinity Rodman’s sublime strike sailed into the far corner leaving Nadeshiko keeper Ayaka Yamashita with little chance. Despite enjoying periods of momentum, Japan was ultimately toothless on the attack and unable to overturn the deficit.