Pop culture fan costumes have been a feature in the stands at the Olympic basketball in Lille, but on Friday the better-known Japanese "Slam Dunk" manga outfits were upstaged by an unexpected Latin American homage: the "Brazilian chapulines."

The Brazilians crushed Japan 102-84 in men's Group B to end the Asian side's Olympic dreams thanks to a stellar performance from forward Bruno Caboclo, whose 33 points on court delighted his compatriots in the stands.

Among the most vocal were eight fans wearing unitards in the style of Mexico's hapless superhero Chapulin Colorado — the Red Grasshopper — but restyled in Brazilian blue and yellow.