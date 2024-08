Leon Marchand held up four fingers in the pool. French President Emmanuel Macron jumped up and threw both arms in the air. The French fans in the crowd at La Defense Arena loudly sang their national anthem to end the night.

What an Olympic Games for Marchand. What a night for France.

The French swimming star capped an iconic solo run at his home Olympics with a record-setting performance to win the men’s 200-meter individual medley final on Friday night.