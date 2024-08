Hungary did just enough to dethrone Tokyo champions Japan and snatch gold in the men's epee team event at the Paris Olympics on Friday after cruising through the early rounds.

Gergely Siklosi, scoring first, gave his team a lead that they kept for most of the bout, eventually winning 26-25 against the defending champions.

Japan's Koki Kano, gold medalist in the individual event, was unable to stop a fiery Siklosi who scored the last touch in a nerve-wracking sudden-death bout.