Rafael Nadal admitted he may have played at Roland Garros for the final time after he and Carlos Alcaraz were dumped out of the Olympics men's doubles on Wednesday.

The Spanish dream team lost their quarterfinal in Paris 6-2, 6-4 to the U.S. No. 4 seeds Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Nadal and Alcaraz, dubbed "Nadalcaraz," have been one of the main talking points at the Paris Games tennis tournament, wowing the crowds in their first two matches.