France prevailed 94-90 against Japan in their men's Group B Olympic basketball clash after its opponents held true to their team motto to "shock the world" by giving Les Bleus a run for their money in a heart-stopping match on Tuesday.

The teams were neck-and-neck for nearly the entire four quarters at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, with Japan ahead until French point guard Matthew Strazel scored four points to tie the game at 84-84 with 10 seconds on the clock, sending it into overtime.

"Shout-out to Matthew, he saved us, we owe him one today,” said shooting guard Isaia Cordinier.