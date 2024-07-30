Daiki Hashimoto completed the comeback with a golden performance on the horizontal bar as Japan beat China to gold in the men’s gymnastics team final on Monday.

Japan tumbled to sixth place after the second of six rotations in the final and spent the rest of the night climbing back up the standings.

The Japanese entered the final apparatus in second place, 3.267 behind China.

The door opened for Japan when Chinese gymnast Su Weide slipped off the horizontal bar twice during his routine and scored 11.60.

Hashimoto, who fell once during his pommel horse routine during the second rotation, was up next, and Japanese fans at Bercy Arena began chanting “Nippon, Nippon” before his routine.

The reigning all-around champion, who also won gold on the horizontal bar at the Tokyo Olympics, delivered with a routine that scored 14.566 and lifted Japan into first place.

Zhang Boheng of China was the last athlete to compete, but his 14.733 was not enough, and China had to settle for silver.

The United States finished with the bronze to claim its first medal in 16 years to the delight of the large number of Americans in the arena.