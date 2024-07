Novak Djokovic said he hoped he would get more chances to play Rafael Nadal after beating his old rival in the second round of the Olympics on Monday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion won 10 of the first 11 games and threatened to inflict the most lopsided defeat on Nadal in the 60th meeting between the pair, before eventually winning 6-1, 6-4.

Nadal said after the loss that he would decide on his future in the sport after the Olympics, where he is also playing in the doubles with Carlos Alcaraz.