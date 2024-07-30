Canada's Christa Deguchi, who was born and raised in Japan, won gold in women's under-57 kg judo event at the Paris Games on Monday — the nation's first Olympic title in the sport.

“My heart is so full right now,” the 28-year-old beamed, with her gold medal around her neck, and forehead still red and slick with sweat from the grueling tournament.

Deguchi won her quarterfinal and semifinal in overtime, with the semifinal against France’s Sarah-Leonie Cysique lasting 8 minutes and 49 seconds, and the final against South Korea’s Huh Mi-mi stretching to 6 minutes and 35 seconds. Deguchi endured both matches and emerged victorious.