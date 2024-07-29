Koki Kano, 26, captured a gold medal Sunday in the men’s individual epee fencing event, achieving his long-cherished goal of winning an individual medal at the Olympics, after earning gold in the team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"What makes me happiest is knowing that the practice methods and approach to fencing I've been following all this time were right," Kano said.

Hailing from Ama, Aichi Prefecture, Kano began participating in gymnastics at the age of 4. Inspired by the popular superhero TV series "Ultraman," he taught himself how to cartwheel.