Spain's Aitana Bonmati scored a goal and created another to earn the world champions a 2-1 comeback win over Japan, while the United States cruised to a 3-0 win over Zambia on the first day of the Olympics women's soccer competition on Thursday.

Olympic debutants Spain recovered from going behind to an early goal in Nantes and beat Group C rivals Japan to avenge a 4-0 group stage loss in last year's World Cup, which they went on to win.

Aoba Fujino's superb free kick opened the scoring for Japan, but Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati equalized only nine minutes later with an easy finish.