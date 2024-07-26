Once the shock of being chosen as the female flag bearer for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics wore off, Coco Gauff began to wonder what the job entailed.

So she started looking up past examples to get a better idea. There was just one problem.

“I’m literally going in blind,” she said Thursday on the eve of the opening ceremony, scheduled to take place on the River Seine in Paris. “I was looking at pictures of other opening ceremonies, but I don’t think anyone’s ever done it on a boat.”