Canada defender Vanessa Gilles insisted her team is "not cheats" despite a spying scandal before their 2-1 opening win over New Zealand in the Olympic women's soccer competition on Thursday.

Assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi were sent home from the Games in Paris on Wednesday. Lombardi was also given a suspended eight-month prison sentence for flying a drone over a New Zealand training session in Saint-Etienne in the build-up to the match.

On Thursday, the Canadian Olympic Committee removed head coach Bev Priestman, who took no part in the opening game, from her post. The Canadian women's squad will be led by assistant coach Andy Spence for the remainder of the Paris games, the COC said.