The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will take the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) next month, WADA said, a landmark move that could jeopardize the country hosting the 2028 and 2034 Olympics.

WADA is taking the step as a result of a dispute with the USADA over its handling of a case involving 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned substance in 2021.

The move would be the first time WADA has taken the U.S. anti-doping body to the review committee and could come with huge implications for global sport given the U.S.' outsized commercial influence.