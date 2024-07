With a 50-50 ratio of male and female athletes, the International Olympic Committee is emphasizing that Paris 2024 will be the first gender-equal Games in history.

But is that bold claim grounded in reality?

Kaori Yamaguchi, a former Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) executive board member, doesn’t think so. The IOC is celebrating full gender parity on the field of play, but off the field — at the coaching and administrative level — it is still a man’s game.