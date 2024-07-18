The first gold medals won by the host nation at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the postponed 2020 Games in Tokyo came on the judo mat.

Whether or not it happens for a third straight Summer Games this year in Paris remains to be seen, but it would be fitting if the first triumph in what the French hope will be one of their most successful Olympics ever comes in a sport close to the nation’s collective heart.

Judo is an institution in France. Judoka, such as Teddy Riner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, are stars, and many French have at least some connection to the sport. When the Paris Grand Slam arrives each year, thousands of fans attend the prestigious event.